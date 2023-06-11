The brave walk with their heads held high in any circumstance: Alejandra del Moral.

He posted it on his Twitter account. She is a brave womana large exponent and worthy PRI representative of our alliance “Va Por el Estado de México” in the recent elections for the governorship of that state.

He made it clear that he is loyal to the PRI, to the Alliance, to Mexico and to unity, as is Manolo Jiménez, who, backed by the “Va por México” coalition, won a resounding victory with more than 56 percent of the vote. despite the fact that in the political offer the votes were divided between four candidates.

It was no surprise that, despite citizen abstentionism, the Institutional Revolutionary Party positioned itself as the second political force in the country in this electoral process. In addition, the difference in the votes of the coalition between PRI, PAN and PRD compared to those obtained by the party in power was minimal, despite the fact that they took advantage of public resources to coerce the vote in their favor.

If it were an electoral test, the results are very positive for the coalition formed by PRI, PAN and PRD. Since, with the votes obtained in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, and despite the number of inhabitants that seems to put them at a disadvantage, the difference is very small. For this reason, the president has been concerned and has advanced his succession. He wants to boot first to get the most exposure from him. In addition, with their anticipated pre-campaign they violate the law, that is, the minimum percentage between both forces is so short that they are worried. They have minimized us and try to plant that idea in the electorate. The truth is that THE ALLIANCE GOES FOR MEXICO IS POWERFUL and has everything to be victorious in any contest.

We are aware of the disinformation of the official narrative, we are aware that the work to be done is a lot, but for “Va por México” the future is promising, from which important political figures and important figures of the citizenry have emerged with the intention of representing to the three parties that make it up in the next presidential elections of 2024.

The sum of votes by political party in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, on June 4, was 3 million 494 thousand 061, of which the PRI contributed 67.68 percent. The electoral weight of this party after 24 gubernatorial elections positions it with 48.2 percent compared to the other parties in the coalition, according to data from important national consultancies.

The PRI’s contribution is very important to obtain satisfactory results. The validity of the tricolor is more than evident and the numbers do not lie. On the national stage, what counts is each one of the votes from each corner of the country, and as an example are the great advances that were made in the 18 municipalities of Sinaloa. Therefore, the commitment is that Eldorado and Juan José Ríos, now also municipalities of the entity, receive what corresponds to them. Each one requires a committed municipal president who governs without distinction, who has unity as a priority, just as the “Va por México” coalition works.

In Sinaloa, the job is now up to all of us as citizens. Recovering social trust, to encourage the active and responsible participation of citizens in the next electoral process in 2024 is our task. We have to first defeat abstentionism so that it is not the factor that characterizes the election and thus prevent the party in power from continuing to destroy our state and our country.

Sadly, we realized that in the elections in the State of Mexico abstentionism grew slightly, 3.4% in percentage terms, but the cost of voting skyrocketed to 25% more than that cast in 2017. The process could be made cheaper with more participation, but 49.87% of the Nominal List, out of 12 million 676,625 potential voters, preferred to ignore the polls and allow the party that has done the most damage to Mexico in all of modern history to continue abusing power.

The future of Mexico and Sinaloa is in the hands of its citizens. We know, every effort must be made to

