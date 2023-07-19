The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health revealed the provision of the Universal Periodic Examination Program “Examine” about 20 examinations for senior citizens (65-75 years) who hold the “Thiqa” card, for the early detection of chronic diseases that are considered a global and local challenge, and the most cause of death.

The examinations included: vision test, hearing assessment, DISCRA scan, aortic ultrasound, risk assessment, lifestyle questionnaire, appropriate counseling for age, height, weight, blood pressure, body mass index, waist circumference, physical examination, cardiovascular risk, And laboratory tests (lipids, total cholesterol, cumulative glucose, stool examination), lung cancer screening for the most dangerous group of heavy smokers, colonoscopy, mental health assessment, oral health, in addition to a mammogram examination for females.

The center stressed that “Examine” includes a number of tests applied globally, which have proven their ability to reduce deaths by detecting diseases.

The health program allows “Thiqa” card holders in the age group of 18-75 years to benefit from an integrated medical examination, which avoids them the risk of exposure to non-communicable diseases, such as heart diseases and cancers, and the early detection of chronic diseases, in order to treat them in a timely manner, and avoid their transformation into diseases. intractable.

The program is in line with the recommendations of experts and specialists around the world to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to follow active and effective lifestyles.

The center added that the program includes an integrated assessment of health risks resulting from a number of chronic diseases, as well as a comprehensive clinical examination that is compatible with the most important challenges and health needs, according to age and gender, in a number of primary health care centers, including those of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). ), and Mubadala Healthcare Centers.

He pointed out that the advantages of the program include informing the beneficiaries of their health conditions within a period not exceeding 10 days from the date of conducting the examinations.

He stressed that early detection, improving diet, exercise, treatment and early intervention are among the best ways to combat these diseases and avoid their complications, while reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, which are among the leading causes of death in the country.