Tons of dead fish have been found since late July in the Oder River, which runs through Germany and Poland. Both countries said they believed a toxic substance was the cause, but it has not yet been identified.

“To date, none of these water tests have confirmed the presence of toxic substances,” Moskva said after meeting her German counterpart and other German and Polish officials.“.

“At the same time, we are running tests on fish. We completed tests for mercury and heavy metals. We did not find traces of mercury or heavy metals in the samples we collected,” she added.“.

Moskva stated that samples are now undergoing tests for the presence of insecticides, and that about 300 other substances will be examined in the coming hours..

“We are still not ruling out a different type of toxicant,” Moskva said. “So we are interested in identifying the culprit immediately… We are checking the entities that run commercial and industrial activities along the river.”“.

The German and Polish governments said the mass deaths were a major environmental disaster and that the river could take years to return to normal.