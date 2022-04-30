IS Eibar hit the table the previous day by defeating Malaga at La Rosaleda, a result that maintains him as solo leadera position that must be ratified today during the visit of the Royal Saragossawho does not want to appear in Ipurua in end of season mode (follow the match live on AS.com). The armory team disputes one of its five tough finals before returning to First Division. If he prevails, he will add 18 games without falling at home, which would equal the mandiola’s record ten years ago, in Second B.

The Aragonese painting He arrives wanting to beat the gunsmiths again, as he did in the first round. Certainly a vital match, given that those of Garitano could even leave positions of direct promotion if the day does not go as they wish.

It is obvious that all amateurs they also have in mind the shock of the next week at home before him Royal Valladolid, but no one is unaware that “match by match” is now very relevant. First plays Zaragozaand later there will be time to think about the pucelanos

Garitano recover for this match clay and lose to Tone. It is likely that the coach will give the opportunity to start Fran Sun, who scored two goals in Malaga and he looks truly successful facing the opposite goal. In historical clashes, the Saragossa dominates overwhelmingly, with six wins, one draw and one loss.

The Royal Saragossa go to Ipurua in search of point What do you need to certify your mathematical permanencewhich would make official the change of ownership in the Aragonese club and the arrival of the international investment group headed by the American Jorge Mas after yesterday the Higher Sports Council authorized the operation.

The team of Jim comes from completing a deplorable match against Burgos in La Romareda, without no tension nor of ambition, although the technician strives for guaranteeing that its still footballers they won’t get carried away in these last five days, starting with the match against the category leader, who hasn’t lost at their stadium since the second day of the championship: “If there is a team capable of winning at Ipurua, it is Real Zaragoza. Let Eibar know that will find a very competitive rival“.

Jim recover to chavarria, once his penalty match for accumulation of cards has been completed, but he did not want to force the return of Ivan Azon, recovering from a muscle contracture. It is also Alvaro Gimenez leaveswho has not trained for the last three days due to an elongation in the left soleus, although he has Francho travels, who exercised normally yesterday and aims to start. In such a way that several changes in the eleven, with the sure presence of Sabin Merino at the tip of the attack.

The keys to the game

Amendment. Real Zaragoza wants to make amends against the leader of their disastrous match against Burgos at La Romareda.

not fit Eibar have been conceding goals for too many games, and they can pay for that against Real Zaragoza, who have only lost one of their last ten games.

Ipurua. Playing at home should be a spurring incentive for all footballers. The field will wear its best clothes, knowing what the team is playing for.

aces to follow

Fran Sun. It’s sweet. He takes advantage of the minutes in the form of a goal better than anyone else, and his form can make the difference.

Jair. The Portuguese center-back, in great form, is a sure thing when it comes to aerial balls.

Ups and downs

The injured are Correa and Franchu, and Arbilla, who has missed the last few games due to a muscle injury in the biceps of his left leg, has already recovered.

Chavarría returns to the call. Iván Azón, Vigaray, Nano Mesa, Jaume Grau, Ratón and Álvaro Giménez are injured.