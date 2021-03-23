Algeciras, San Fernando, Sanluqueño, Balompédica Linense, Tamaraceite and Cádiz B will be the rivals of UCAM and Real Murcia for the second phase Salva Ballesta, directing the Málaga affiliate in Third. Alberto Cifuentes, with Cádiz. / KIKO ÁLVAREZ LA VOZ

The Murcian teams of Second B already have new travel companions for the second phase. UCAM, Real Murcia, Yeclano and Lorca Deportiva are already preparing their commitments against teams that, for the most part, are old acquaintances and who meet again on the road in a very momentous season.

UCAM will fight for promotion to Second and will