Experts complete analysis of food after fatal poisoning of children

The Rospotrebnadzor Office for Krasnoyarsk Krai reported that it had completed laboratory tests of products from the Olimp store in the village of Krasnaya Sopka after a family was poisoned. It turned out that pelmeni were not to blame.

For the study, samples were taken from all batches of dumplings and chicken that were sold there, and similar ones that the family ate before the poisoning.

The results showed that the products meet all mandatory requirements for sanitary and chemical indicators. Rospotrebnadzor Administration for Krasnoyarsk Krai

How noted In the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region, Rospotrebnadzor also made a conclusion on the washings of plates and water seized in the store and at home.

In addition, no excess of the standard values ​​of hazardous substances was found in other products in the family home: broth, seasoning, ketchup, head cheese, chicken with potatoes, stewed fish, home-made eggs. The experts looked for excess readings for cadmium, arsenic, lead and mercury.

The Investigative Committee notes that the main versions of the poisoning that investigators continue to consider are the consumption of products containing a certain toxic substance and poisoning by vapors of an insecticidal aerosol (dichlorvos).

Brother of father of poisoned children says he fears for family

The brother of a father of four children who were poisoned said he fears for his family after the tragedy.

He explained this by the severity of the consequences for parents left without children, and the curiosity of those around him, which “had already gotten to him.”

I don’t know how they will feel. It’s horrible for them, and then there are the questions. My children are being told all sorts of things on social media, and they are crying. [Отец детей] Dimka is banging his head against the wall. I’m afraid they’ll get to something bad. Alexey brother of the father of the poisoned children

He also rememberedhow he and his wife found their relatives in serious condition: “I was next to my nephew. My wife was running from one child to another, to my brother, to his wife, bringing water, stirring, until the ambulance team, the resuscitation team arrived.” Alexey added that he is waiting for his relatives to return home soon and wants to understand what they could have been poisoned with, “so that people know what to be afraid of.” He doubts the version about the insect repellent.

Investigators have named the timeframe for establishing the causes of the tragedy

The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Krasnoyarsk Krai reported that the exact causes of the fatal poisoning of the children will be established in no less than a month.

Preliminary results of the forensic examination showed poisoning due to exposure to an unidentified toxic substance. In addition, results of studies on sanitary-chemical and microbiological safety indicators of food samples seized from the home and the store where the products were purchased are awaited.

Earlier, it was reported that traces of a substance found in insecticides were found in samples of vomit from the poisoned. Preliminary, it was dichlorvos.