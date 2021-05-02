The “fast lanes” service, launched by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, in cooperation with the “Tasjeel” village for vehicle inspection and renewal, has examined 21,341 vehicles since its launch in June last year.

Note that the examination, whose time does not exceed five minutes, is for vehicles starting from the 2015 model and later, and does not apply to what is less than that.

The head of the technical inspection department at the Sharjah Police Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lt. Col. Muhammad Ahmad Al Mahrizi, said that the service came within the efforts of Sharjah Police to enhance customer satisfaction and happiness, by adding more quality to the services provided according to the best standards, and as soon as possible.





