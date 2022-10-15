In a note, the magazine of the BTG group says that it “chose to discontinue” hiring to publish other presidential surveys

The magazine Exam confirmed this Friday (14.Oct.2022) to have suspended the contracting of surveys for the 2nd round of the presidential elections with Instituto Ideia.

According to the company, part of the BTG group, it is a “editorial decision” to publish “all presidency voting intention polls” registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court). However, he said that the partnership “remains for other surveys”without specifying which ones.

THE Exam he also stated that the financing of previous research was done with his own resources and had no connection with BTG Pactual.

The bank has a partnership with FSB Communication and has already carried out 15 surveys of voting intentions in the race for the Palácio do Planalto since the beginning of the year. Exame/Ideia published 17 polls for the Presidency.

A new Ideia survey was registered this Friday (Oct 14) at the TSE and will be funded by the institute itself. It has a declared value of R$ 33,802.73 and will interview 1,500 people. It is registered under the number BR-00053/2022 and should be published from October 20th.

Read the full note:

“EXAME informs that, by an editorial decision, it decided to start reporting all polls of voting intentions for the presidency registered in the TSE in this second round.

“For this reason, it chose to discontinue the electoral polls it had been carrying out with Instituto Ideia, but the partnership with the institution is maintained for other surveys.

“EXAME also clarifies that the research funding was made with resources from the company, and not from the BTG Pactual bank.”