This year too, exam candidates will have the option of not including one subject in their exam, just like last year’s class. That is what education minister Wiersma has decided.











Students are allowed to cross off one box, the so-called thumb rule. This should not be a core subject, such as Dutch, English or mathematics. The final mark of the crossed-out box does not count in determining the result, but will remain visible on the list of marks.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Dennis Wiersma, calls on students to only use the elimination if it is really necessary. ,,It is important to prepare yourself as well as possible for your further education and to pass all your subjects. If your list of marks shows that it was not all successful after all, you will be given the opportunity to make use of this scheme, just like last year.” See also Columns It is always worth leaving for a student exchange

Two resits

It was previously announced that exam students have two resits and that there is an extra period that allows students to spread their exams. However, Minister Slob, the previous minister who dealt with secondary education, did not want students to be able to cross out another non-core subject.

The new minister is now taking that step because, due to the quarantine and the cancellation of classes, this school year is again going so differently than usual. Wiersma: ,,That is very tough. High school, which for some students coincided more than half with the pandemic, has seen enough hurdles. That is why I want to give the final exam students the same opportunities this year as the class last year.”

Chairman Iben Maas van het Laks reacts: ,,We are really very happy, because we have made an enormous effort to maintain the thumb control. There was just a need for it in corona time. It is very good that the minister has listened to us.” See also Al-Otaiba: Emirati-American cooperation confronted the Houthi terrorist attacks

Watch all our videos about the lockdown here: