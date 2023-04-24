Minister of Defense was talking on the phone when he saw the Chief of Justice; video provided by GSI has no audio

Videos released by GSI (Institutional Security Office) on Sunday (23.Apr.2023) show the minister Flavio Dino (Justice), exalted, talking to Jose Mucio (Defense) after the acts of depredation on January 8, 2023 at the Planalto Palace.

Watch (2min2s):

The images above are from 9:46 pm, when right-wing extremists had already invaded and destroyed the Presidency of the Republic building. The situation was under control at that time, after belated action by the Military Police of Brasília and the National Force.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the same room minutes earlier, at 21:32. He inspected the damage to the Plateau.

Watch (1min2s):

Minutes earlier, other images, this time from the closed circuit of the building’s garage, showed Lula’s convoy and ministers arriving in Planalto at 9:24 pm.

Watch (3min55s):

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.