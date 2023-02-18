Hadrian he returns to take back the scene with his tormented love life. The former Brazilian footballer had caused a sensation with a flash marriage. The Emperor would in fact have separated from Micaela Mesquita for the ‘blame’ of the World Cup, after deciding to attend the match between Switzerland and Brazil with friends and disappearing completely for 48 hours. Only 24 days had passed since their wedding.

Friday 17 February Adriano turned 41 and celebrated them on board a yacht, with bottles of champagne worth almost 3,000 euros and in the company of a beautiful red-haired woman named Raquel Bastos. The former player denied having an affair with her: in the caption of the posted photo he immediately clarified that it was “a friend of hers, with all due respect”. The embrace of the two provoked the irony of the ex Micaela: “Ah, how cute! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers”. And then again: “Even when we are far away, I never forget today’s date. Happy birthday! May you idiot have all the happiness in the world. Even if you hurt me, I wish you the best.” Micaela shared several Instagram stories on the subject, all biting and all deleted after not long.