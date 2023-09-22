Biden approves new US weapons package for Ukraine with Hawk air defense systems

US President Joe Biden has approved a new arms package for Ukraine, which will include a second battery of Hawk air defense systems, artillery and shells. The head of state announced this following negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

Today I am approving a new tranche of American defense assistance to Ukraine, it includes even more artillery, shells and anti-tank weapons Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The American leader noted that systems similar to Hawk will be supplied to Kyiv monthly throughout the winter. The new package will also include launchers and interception systems.

In addition, Biden said that the first Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine next week. In total, the United States promised to transfer 31 units of these armored vehicles to Kyiv.

Related materials:

As for long-range ATACMS missiles, which the Ukrainian side has repeatedly requested from the United States, they were not announced in the next arms package, although Vladimir Zelensky on September 20 expressed confidence in their imminent receipt.

On September 21, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that ATACMS operational-tactical missiles would not be sent from the US. However, he said that such a possibility continues to be considered.

Long-range missiles and F-16 aircraft are the main request of the Ukrainian President to Washington, said Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives.

Zelensky’s reaction to the new arms package from the United States

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky commented on the arms package approved by Biden and thanked the United States for new supplies.

Grateful for the new defense package. Exactly what our soldiers need now Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician noted that at the meeting with the head of the White House, the systemic strengthening of Ukraine and its defense capabilities was discussed, an important agreement was reached on joint work for the production of weapons and defense systems, as well as on preparing an industrial base for the production of weapons and air defense.

At the same time, Zelensky did not mention ATACMS tactical missiles, the supply of which Kyiv asked Washington to supply.

The cost of the new weapons package and its contents

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the $325 million military aid package for Ukraine includes additional air defense munitions, cluster munitions, artillery and anti-tank weapons.

As the Pentagon clarified, Kyiv will receive ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Avenger air defense systems and machine guns to combat drones.

In addition, AIM-9M missiles, which can be used in NASAMS-type complexes, TOW, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missile systems will be transferred to Ukraine.

The United States will supply over three million rounds of small arms ammunition, 59 light tactical vehicles, spare parts and maintenance.

Related materials:

There is talk in the West about reducing military support for Ukraine

German journalist Julian Repke said that the West is reducing military assistance to Ukraine, the coalition to support Kyiv will collapse itself, and Russia will only have to wait for this.

No ATACMS from the USA, no Taurus from Germany, no tanks from Poland… Putin can just sit back and wait for the entire coalition to collapse Julian Repke German journalist

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw had stopped supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army. According to him, Poland is currently arming itself with modern weapons and itself needs them.

CNN reported that Republicans in the US Congress plan to reduce spending on aid to Ukraine. Such a decision will help win over hardliners on the issue of financial support for Kyiv and break the current impasse in the House of Representatives.

Prior to this, the US Congress spoke out against military assistance to Ukraine. It was clarified that almost 30 congressmen told the White House that they rejected a request for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $24 billion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said that the Ukrainian government hopes to receive Taurus long-range missiles from Germany, but Berlin has not yet made a final decision on this issue.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, assured him of the determination of the Americans in ensuring the preservation of international support for Ukraine.

Related materials:

The Russian Embassy accused the United States of supplying the most dangerous weapons

The Russian Embassy in Washington also commented on the latest US aid package to Ukraine. They noted that Kyiv’s constant pumping of weapons and money is not surprising, and called Biden’s decision a “consoling gift” to Zelensky.

Here they are ready to supply the Ukrainians with anything, any, the most dangerous military products. Just to give the opportunity to somehow keep the failed “counteroffensive” afloat Russian Embassy in the USA

The diplomatic mission called on the United States to realize the futility of transferring weapons to Ukraine, which will only lead to further prolongation of the conflict.