Seven months after that terrible day in which everyone feared for his life, Daniele Scardina is back on social media

Good news for Daniele Scardina and for all those who love him and support him. The boxer, who suffered a serious illness at the end of March, returned to social media for the first time and spoke to his followers about him. He thanked them for their support which, as he says, helps him greatly to continue to find the courage and strength to fight for a full recovery.

Credit: gioscardina – Instagram

On Instagram, Torettothis is Daniele’s stage name in the ring, has published one of his own photo which portrays him feeling tired, but also smiling. In support he then wrote:

It would be nice to be here today to tell you that we have reached the finish line. Unfortunately this is not yet the case, but I am a man of Faith and I think that the beauty of it is precisely this: surprising myself with every improvement and being grateful for being here to write this message to you when a few months ago I was struggling to survive.

Rehabilitation requires a lot of hard work, both physical and mental, and this does not allow me to respond to all your messages of encouragement and support, but little by little I will. I thank you infinitely for the affection and support you have always shown me, even when I couldn’t see or feel it. I’m coming back! ❤️👊🏽❤️🙏🏼

Daniele Scardina’s illness

Daniele Scardina’s life changed in an instant last February 28th. That afternoon he was in the crossfit gym in Buccinasco, in the Milanese hinterland, to train for the match he was supposed to play against Cedric Spera.

Once the session was over, he returned to the locker room and there he felt ill and collapsed to the ground.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

Immediately helped by those present, he was then urgently transported to the hospital Humanitas clinic in Milanwhere doctors subjected him to a delicate brain operation that lasted 5 hours.

Her conditions they stayed criticisms for days and everyone, friends or simple fans, made the champion feel their support on social media.

After about 4 weeks after surgery a message had arrived, written by his brother Giovanni, announcing that Toretto had been discharged from intensive care. A month later, at the end of April, another message to announce the homecoming of the boxer.