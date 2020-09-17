Many romantic and tragic stories are associated with this theater, which is one of the most beautiful in Europe.

At the end of 1885, the city council of the capital of the Kingdom of Galicia and Lodomeria, the city of Lemberg (present-day Lviv), announced a competition to create a theater project. The main favorites of the jury were the director of the Lviv Art School Zygmunt Gorgolevsky and the leading theater architects of Europe from the Fellner & Helmer bureau. The unconditional victory was won by Gorgolevsky’s project. The architect proposed to block part of the Poltva River with concrete vaults, which made it possible to free up space for the building.

The hall of the new theater, striking with luxury, was designed for 1000 seats. Great attention was paid to fire safety. A well-thought-out system of staircases and emergency exits was created, maximum lighting of the premises was provided. Engineers remembered the fire at the Vienna Opera in 1881, when about 600 people died due to imperfect escape routes. The creators of the Lviv theater decided that the curtain should correspond to the expensive interior decoration and sent specialists to Europe. Most of all, Lviv residents liked the curtain at La Scala in Milan and at the theater in Krakow. Their author was the artist Henrik Siemiradzki (a Pole from Ukraine). He was ordered.

For almost four years, while the construction of the theater was underway, the artist worked on the curtain called Parnassus. But when the work was finished, it turned out that the artist had nothing to pay. The theater was built mainly at the expense of patrons, and they said that they would not give a dime more. The customers went to Italy and told Semiradsky that there was no money. The artist took Lviv citizens to his studio and showed them “Parnassus”. Customers were speechless and stood the whole evening near the picture. All night art connoisseurs argued about the artistic nuances of the canvas, and in the morning they came back to the workshop, begging Semiradsky to show them the curtain again. The artist became so interested in the subject of the dispute that he spent several hours with the guests near Parnassus. The next day, the Lviv people persuaded the master to show them a brilliant creation for the last time. Then Henryk Semiradsky realized that no one would appreciate his picture as much as these people, and nowhere in the world would it look so beautiful as in the place for which it was intended. And Semiradsky presented the curtain to the Lviv Opera. The artist died in 1902, and his masterpiece still delights theatergoers. True, you can see “Parnassus” only on premiere days.

The pediment of the main facade of the theater is decorated with three bronze figures by the Lviv sculptor Pyotr Voytovich. The center of the pediment is crowned with “Glory”, on the left – “Genius of Tragedy”, on the right – “Genius of Music”. Lviv people love to tell this story. A professor of Lviv University, who taught obstetrics and gynecology, once walking with friends near the theater, swore by his scientific honor that such a belly, like “Slava”, occurs in women in the fourth month of pregnancy. To win the bet, the doctor went to the sculptor who sculpted “Glory” and took the address of the model who posed for him. The woman did indeed have a child. Based on the date of his birth, the professor confirmed his innocence.

In 1903, three years after the opening of the theater, the waters of the Poltva River, driven underground by Gorgolevsky, reminded of themselves. The foundation of the theater building began to sag. Groundwater seeped into the basement. Cracks appeared on the walls, and there was a serious threat of structural destruction. Gorgolevsky realized that he could not survive the shame if his creation collapsed, and committed suicide. And the subsidence of the soil soon stopped and did not manifest itself any more.

The first director of the Lviv Opera was the outstanding director Tadeusz Pavlikovsky, who loved theater so passionately that he paid his own money to the box office. Since the lavish productions and contracts with foreign celebrities required huge funds, the director had to sell his estate. Pavlikovsky considered it an honor for himself to appear on stage in the crowd.

Lviv Opera is one of the most beautiful theaters in Europe

The Lviv Opera has its own romantic tragedies. At the beginning of the last century, because of an unhappy love for the singer, a famous Lviv ophthalmologist committed suicide. And in 1912, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, the banker Stanislav Levitsky shot his passion, actress Yanina Oginskaya-Shenderovich.

Due to the economic crisis in 1934, the theater had to be closed. And in December 1939, when the Soviet power was established in the city after the partition of Poland, the Lviv Opera resumed its work under the name of the State Ukrainian Opera and Ballet Theater. The collective consisted of 350 people, for the first time an independent ballet troupe appeared. Premiere at the renovated Lviv theater. It was an opera in the spirit of modern times “Quiet Don” based on the novel by the Soviet writer Mikhail Sholokhov. In 2000, the theater celebrated its 100th anniversary and was named after the famous opera singer Solomiya Krushelnytska, who sang on the Lviv stage. And in 2005 the theater received national status. It employs over 500 people.

