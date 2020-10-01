The car plant also produced a more comfortable version of the Zaporozhets, which was exported under the name Yalta

In his quest to catch up and overtake America, Nikita Khrushchev made his way to the automotive industry. The Moscow Automobile Plant was entrusted with developing an affordable car for Soviet workers with low wages. Soviet engineers took a small Italian Fiat-600 car as a model. By 1958, it became clear that the capacity of the Moscow enterprise for the production of a new car was not enough, and the government decided to entrust the creation of the car to the Zaporozhye plant of agricultural machinery “Kommunar”, and without interrupting the main production.

It was decided to choose the engine from the developments already preparing for release. The NAMI-G design turned out to be suitable. True, the engine was not intended for civilian needs, but for a light amphibian. There were no restrictions on the noise level of this engine, so the rumble was decent during operation. In addition, due to the V-shaped arrangement of the cylinders, the 23 horsepower engine in height did not fit into the engine compartment, which was not in the front, but in the back. I had to change the design of the car. The back cover was made curved, resembling a hump, which is why “Zaporozhets” was soon nicknamed “Humpbacked”.

On a new car – ZAZ-965 – on July 18, 1960, the test driver of the Kommunar plant gave a ride to Nikita Khrushchev. The first secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU liked the car, he said that it was a good gift for the working people. In the fall of 1960, the Cossacks went on sale. The first cars cost 1,800 rubles. That kind of money an average Soviet family could save in a couple of years, leading an economical lifestyle.

“Zaporozhets” began to be in great demand, although there was no talk of a comfortable trip in the car. The trunk was in the front, and almost all of its space was occupied by a gas tank, a spare wheel, a heating pad with washer water and a set of tools. “Do you know why the Zaporozhets has a trunk in the front? Because at such a speed you have to look after your things ”, – they joked then.

The doors in ZAZ-965 did not open forward, as in all modern cars, but backward. Quite often it happened that a door that was not slammed too tightly opened on the move, breaking off a weak restraint strap and disfiguring the body. But the front and rear windows were interchangeable, which had its advantages: breaking the windshield, you could immediately put the rear glass instead.

For many families in the 1960s, a trip to the sea in their own “Zaporozhets” was happiness, especially during the heyday of auto tourism. True, the small trunk had to be supplemented with a special roof structure. “Tin can of the Zaporozhets system” – the hero of Andrei Mironov from the famous Soviet film “Three plus two” spoke about this car.

Shot from the movie “Three plus two”

The problem with the ZAZ-965 was that the engine was overheating, so the owners of such cars drove with a raised hood, supported by some kind of strut. And also an autonomous stove was installed on the Zaporozhets, which was not on either the Moskvich or the Volga. For its work, additional gasoline consumption was needed, but in the Soviet Union it was worth mere pennies. In addition, the car needed very little fuel – only 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

The Zaporozhets proved itself quite well when driving off-road. In the conditions of Soviet roads, this was of great importance, especially in rural areas, where in the 60s of the last century, asphalt was not even heard of. The high cross-country ability was facilitated by a smooth bottom, independent suspension on all four wheels, as well as a large load (almost 60 percent) on the drive wheels. Even stuck in a swamp or snow, the car did not pose any particular problems to its passengers, because two people could easily push the car, which weighed only 665 kilograms. The Humpback was also distinguished by the fact that it could easily go between the deep ruts left by the trucks.

Along with the base model, the Zaporozhye Automobile Plant produced the 965C modification for transporting mail with a right-hand drive, metal panels instead of rear windows and a letter box in the rear seat. The location of the steering wheel on the right side simplified the procedure for removing letters. The driver could go straight to the sidewalk, right next to the mailbox. By the way, the factory also made an export, more comfortable version of the Humpbacked ZAZ-965A. It was distinguished by improved noise insulation, the presence of an outside rear-view mirror, an ashtray and a radio receiver. For some reason, the car was exported under the name “Yalta”. Perhaps the word “Zaporozhets” was too complicated for foreigners.

Nowadays, you can sometimes find the “Humpbacked” on the road, but these are already rare specimens that are of interest only to collectors of rare cars.

