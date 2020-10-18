In addition to money, the winners received the right to purchase a Volga car out of turn

October 16, 1956 The first landing of an airliner on the water was made in the Pacific Ocean without casualties.

October 17, 1959 South African company De Beers announced the release of the first artificial diamond.

October 18, 1867 The Russian Empire sold Alaska to the United States.

October 19, 1944 Marlon Brando made his Broadway debut.

October 21, 1665 Hetman Ivan Bryukhovetsky signed the Moscow Articles, which determined the relationship of the left-bank Hetmanate with the Russian kingdom.

The creator of Sportloto was Viktor Ivonin, deputy chairman of the USSR Sports Committee. It was based on the world’s oldest number lottery “Keno”. In the Soviet version, the 6 out of 49 form was used. Having guessed 6 numbers out of 49 possible, you could get the main prize. To prevent Sportloto from looking like a gamble, each of the 49 numbers was assigned its own sport, and half of the proceeds from ticket sales were spent on financing Soviet sports.

Already for the first drawing of the new lottery, 1.5 million tickets worth 30 kopecks were sold. And the first edition of “Sportloto” took place

October 20, 1970 at the Central House of Journalists. Then there was a tradition to invite famous athletes as members of the drawing committee. The first draw was attended by footballer and hockey player Vsevolod Bobrov, commentator Nikolai Ozerov and his colleague Nina Eremina, a former basketball player.

The winner of the first drawing was Lidia Morozova, an engineer-economist from Moscow, who received the main prize – 5 thousand rubles. Lydia bought two tickets: one for herself, the other for her 11-year-old daughter. The girl took the bag of loto barrels, shook it, took out the first six numbers and placed it on the ticket. They played. The schoolgirl demanded a modest share of the winnings, asking only for a bicycle. And at that time you could buy a Moskvich car for 5 thousand rubles.

Initially, the Sportloto draws were held every ten days and were not broadcast on television – Soviet citizens learned about their results from the newspapers. Places of the draws were sports palaces, stadiums or enterprises in different cities of the country. There was no lottery drum, the members of the drawing committee spun a transparent drum and took out balls with winning numbers. Then the draws began to be carried out using a lottery drum with mechanical mixing and automatic extraction of winning balls.

In 1974, circulations began to be carried out in the studio of Central Television and broadcast to the entire Union. At the same time, Moscow received the right to host the 1980 Summer Olympic Games, and they hoped to receive funds for this at the expense of Sportloto. To further stir up interest in the lottery, the organizers have introduced a new game: “5 out of 36”. The first print run “5 out of 36” took place in 1976. And in 1986, to increase the probability of winning, the numerical lottery “6 out of 49” was replaced with “6 out of 45”.

Sportloto was a super popular game. Up to 10 million tickets were sold for each print run; in general, about 70 percent of the citizens of the huge country participated in the game. For 20 years, they managed to bail out almost 500 billion rubles. Soviet sports had a powerful source of funding.

The “Sportloto” TV draws were held on Wednesdays, then on Wednesdays and Saturdays, then both lotteries were drawn on Sundays. The main prize increased from 5 thousand rubles to 10 thousand. When the interest in the lottery slightly decreased, an additional bonus was provided for the winners of the main prize – the right to an extraordinary purchase of a Volga car. And those living in rural areas could buy the Volga or the Soviet SUV Niva by choice.

How popular this lottery was can be judged by the movie “Sportloto-82”, released in 1982. The stunning comedy by Leonid Gaidai was watched in cinemas by 55 million people, which served as an additional advertisement for the lottery. It was very difficult to guess 6 numbers out of 49, nevertheless there were such lucky ones – an average of 10 participants got the main prize a year.

The number guessing stories were sometimes incredible. So, in the fifth “Sportloto” drawing, Moscow driver Anatoly Serov won twice 3 thousand 18 rubles each. The driver bought 10 cards. He gave eight to his daughter, and kept two for himself. Both cards, which the man filled in himself, won. The driver went an interesting way, picking up the numbers. He opened the calendar and wrote down the Saturday dates on the ticket. And then he added 2 to this number, since they were alone in the room with their daughter. Anatoly spent the first 30 rubles from the win to buy another 100 tickets.

An electrician from Dushanbe, Sergei Mikhailov, won 60,680 rubles in Sportloto in 1985. Since 1973, he has not missed a single print run. On each ticket, the man marked the same numbers: 1; five; ten; 21; 25, but luck rarely smiled at him – at best, he received 10 rubles. And finally, he was rewarded for his loyalty to Sportloto and enviable constancy. Sergey promised to transfer one thousand rubles from his huge prize to the Peace Fund. I spent the rest on my family.

