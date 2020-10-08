It is possible that the founder of psychoanalysis drew the idea for writing this book from the teachings of the ancient Egyptians.

October 8, 1970 Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn has been declared a Nobel Prize winner in literature.

October 9, 1989 The broadcast of “Health Sessions of Physician-Psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky” has begun.

October 10, 1932 DneproHES was launched in Zaporozhye.

October 11, 1921 The Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church was created.

October 12, 1935 Famous Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti is born.

October 14, 1964 Leonid Brezhnev became the First Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, replacing Nikita Khrushchev in this post.

October 15, 1970 Father and son Brazinskas hijacked the Aeroflot An-24 aircraft flying from Sukhumi to Batumi, killed the flight attendant Nadezhda Kurchenko and forced the crew to land in Trabzon (Turkey).



Sigmund Freud, born in 1856 in the Austrian Empire, is known as the founder of psychoanalysis, who had a significant impact on medicine, literature, art in the 20th century. He is one of the most controversial scientists, whom psychology students call “grandfather Freud.” During his lifetime, some considered him a charlatan, others a genius. Coco Chanel called him the first male feminist, because it was Freud who became the ideologue of the sexual revolution and pushed women to fight for equal rights. The merit of Sigmund Freud is that he unraveled the mystery of human sleep and was the first to pick up the universal key to the human subconscious. Freud stated that all human problems stem from his unrealized sexual energy.

After graduating from high school, the future founder of psychoanalysis did not know what to do. But after reading Goethe’s essay “Nature”, Sigmund decided to enter the medical faculty, although he had no interest in medicine. Subsequently, he repeatedly admitted: “I was not predisposed to the profession of a doctor, in medicine I never felt at ease, and in general I never considered myself a real doctor.”

In the period from 1897 to 1899, Freud worked hard on the work, which later became his most important work – “The Interpretation of Dreams.” The book was published on October 13, 1900, but went unnoticed by psychiatrists. Although the importance of this work for Freud himself was undeniable. In the preface to the third English edition of The Interpretation of Dreams in 1931, the scientist wrote: “The book, in full accordance with my present ideas, contains the most valuable of the discoveries that a favorable fate allowed me to make. This kind of insight falls to the lot of a person, but only once in a lifetime. “

The interpretation of dreams, according to Freud, is that, on the basis of free associations that are sought for individual parts of a dream seen by a person, it is possible to evoke certain ideas that open the way to the true (hidden) content of the dream. After the patient told the content of what he saw in his vision, Freud began to ask what first comes to the dreamer’s head regarding this or that element of the dream. It was required to transmit all thoughts, despite the fact that they could be absolutely unrelated to the given subject or even be obscene (sexual fantasies). The technique is based on the principle of certainty of mental processes. When a person is asked to say what thought comes to mind regarding any moments of sleep, this thought cannot be accidental, it is directly related to the reflection of real events in a dream. Thus, thanks to the interpretation of the fragments of the dream, its general meaning is recreated. The process of interpretation is the “translation” of the manifest content of the dream into those hidden thoughts that initiated it. “In our dreams, we always have one foot in childhood,” said the psychiatrist.

Despite the very cool reaction of the scientific community to the release of “The Interpretation of Dreams,” Freud gradually began to form around himself a group of like-minded people who became interested in his theories and views. Since 1902, the scientist regularly received doctors, artists and writers in his home. The formed club was named “Psychological Society on Wednesdays”. Freud’s popularity as a scientist and medical practitioner grew steadily; people from all over Europe sought to see him. According to one version, Adolf Hitler was Freud’s patient. In support of this, biographers point to a painting that was found in the scientist’s apartment. On the reverse side of the canvas is the signature of the Fuhrer.

Nowadays, it seems incredible, but the psychoanalyst prescribed cocaine to his patients, which he considered an excellent antidepressant. Freud himself used it. When cocaine was recognized as a drug, the scientist was able to abandon it and deleted the records associated with the study of this drug. By the way, the scientific world has not yet received full access to Freud’s notes. The scientist placed a taboo on his archive, bequeathed to publish it in two stages: some after 2000, the rest in 2102. The Library of Congress has made available a collection of digitized letters and images of objects belonging to the founder of psychoanalysis. Freud’s correspondence with his fiancée, Einstein, Jung, patients and students has been published.

Read also: The fate of the most famous patient of Sigmund Freud – Sergey Pankeev from Odessa – is still controversial among scientists

Besides science, Freud was very interested in the history of ancient Egypt and collected artifacts. Some researchers believe that Freud borrowed his main ideas from the teachings of the ancient Egyptians. This is indicated by the oldest dream book found at the beginning of the 20th century, the interpretation of dreams of which resembles one of the famous works of the scientist.

Sigmund Freud was nominated for the Nobel Prize 32 times, but he never received it.

62

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter