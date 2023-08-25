The developer of Starfield, Bethesda, has officially confirmed global release times for its upcoming space-themed RPG. It should be noted that there are two important dates associated with these times: the date of early access to Starfieldwhich starts at the end of August 31 / September 1, and the official release date of September 5 / 6 (depending on the time zone).

For those interested in trying Starfield “early”, there are three ways to do it. Players must buy the Starfield Premium Editionthe Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade (if they play through xbox game pass or for those who already have the standard edition) or the Starfield Constellation Edition. Each version allows you to dive into the game five days earlier. It should be noted, to avoid confusion, that the release times on the early access date of Starfield and on the official release date are exactly the same, so the times listed below apply to both dates.

For those located in the United States, you can expect the game to be available at 5 PM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast and 8 PM for those on the East Coast. Those in the Mountain Time Zone will be able to play at 6 PM, and those located in the Central Time Zone will be able to play at 7 PM, again on any of the applicable dates.

More dates and times are shown below.

It will be interesting to see how the launch pans out, as the game will most likely be swarming with new players on both dates. Starfield is the first new intellectual property of Bethesda in two decades and his first game since Fallout 76 Five years ago.

It is not uncommon for a game of Bethesda become an emblematic moment for the industry, as seen in how skyrim it is still relevant in the industry after more than ten years. No doubt 2023 is already considered by many to be one of the greatest years in video game history, along with 1998 and 2007. It is expected that Starfield contribute greatly to that, along with earlier releases like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3as well as other upcoming releases such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The year isn’t over yet, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a great one.

Starfield will be available on September 6, 2023 for pc and Xbox Series X/S. The early access period begins on August 31.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: Well crunch time is coming guys, will this be another Game of the Year contender? Will he disappoint with bugs and poor performance as Fallout 76 at its release? There is no going back, we will know in a few days.