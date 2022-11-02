After a couple of delays and multiple leaks, HBO has finally confirmed the exact premiere date for the TV series. The Last of Usand it will be much sooner than thought, something that will please more than one fan who has waited for this production for years.

Through his official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that the series of The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023, just as a previous leak had mentioned. Along with this, a new poster of the production has been shared.

To the edge of the universe and back. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/TPJxOBZRBr — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 2, 2022

As they could see, the poster shows us Joel and Ellie walking down a destroyed street, where fungi have begun to take control of the cement. Now all that remains is for a new trailer to come to light, something that could well happen during the next The Game Awards ceremony.

the series of The Last of Us It will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023. In related topics, the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part II it would be free-to-play. Similarly, The Last of Us Part I it was not released to promote the series.

Via: The Last of Us