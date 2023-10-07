Political scientist Tarasov admitted the participation of Iranian forces in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

External forces may be involved in the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, says political scientist and expert on problems in the Middle East Stanislav Tarasov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained what attacks from the Gaza Strip could be connected with.

“A superficial analysis shows that it was Iran that escalated the situation through Hamas. Iran is conducting a closed channel dialogue with the United States on returning to the Iran nuclear deal and unfreezing assets. Israel is also directly involved in this dialogue. There is a feeling that there are forces in Iran that are not satisfied with this course of events, so they decided to strike at Israel. They are pursuing domestic political goals,” he said.

Let's see how the situation will develop further – will it be a war or a one-time large-scale attack

On the morning of October 7, Hamas fired rockets into Israel, announcing the start of a military operation. According to the press service of the Israel Defense Forces, an air raid alert was declared in the central and southern parts of the country, as well as in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas.

The Israel Defense Forces announced its readiness for war. The country’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a large-scale gathering of reservists due to rocket fire from Gaza. In addition, he said that the Islamist movement made a serious mistake by launching a military operation.