Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Political expectations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq indicate that the dispute between the two parties, the “Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan,” may lead to the withdrawal of the “Union” ministerial team participating in the regional government.

And political sources in the region confirmed that the ongoing crisis between the two prominent parties will directly affect the performance of the Kurdistan government, amid warnings that its continuation may lead to the resignation of members of the “union” from the government.

According to the sources, she told Al-Ittihad that the members of the National Union have been boycotting the government’s sessions and actions for about three months, in rejection of what the party considers to be “the monopoly of decision-making power.”

The sources believe that the continuation of the dispute will negatively affect the overall life in the Kurdistan region, especially in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, which is an important stronghold of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The sources confirm that the differences may also negatively affect the agreements concluded with the central government in Baghdad and the negotiations regarding a number of laws to be voted on by the Iraqi parliament, including the oil and gas law, the region’s share of the budget, and the disputed areas.

Masrour Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, had sent a message to the Kurdish public opinion, which was not devoid of accusations against leaders in the “National Union”, insisting on opening an investigation into the case of the assassination of Colonel Hawkar Jaf, an officer in the anti-terrorism apparatus of the “Union”.

Barzani implicitly accused leaders of the “Union” of exploiting the border crossings for personal gain, calling at the same time the Kurdistan Parliament to convene at the earliest opportunity to hold elections during this world.

In his letter, he said, “Nearly two years ago, there was a problem in collecting revenues, collecting them, and losing money in the banks adjacent to Sulaymaniyah, Garmian, Halabja, and Rabrin, and that his government opened an investigation into this matter, by forming a committee from the Ministry of Finance and Interior, but the essence of this problem is that some Individuals and parties participate in the process of collecting income from these limits for their own benefit.

The head of the ministerial team of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan responded to Barzani’s statement by saying that they were waiting for Barzani’s message to be an initiative to improve the living conditions of civilians and end the problems between the political forces and parties within the government.