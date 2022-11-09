Volvo’s electric SUV range is definitely expanding with the new EX90. The Swedish carmaker has officially unveiled its next battery-powered crossover, which also aims to hit the customer for the new approach to the possession of the car: it can in fact be purchased both online and at a dealer, through direct ownership, or through a subscription or leasing, based on what is most convenient for the customer. But Volvo EX90 it is much more than that.

Technology and intuitiveness dominate inside the cabin, where two bright screens allow easy access to all functions, providing clear and appropriate information to the situation. The infotainment system and the highest level connectivity guarantee a perfect connection between the customer’s car and his home: the new EX90 is equipped with a wide suite of integrated Google applications and services, including the possibility of control the car remotely staying comfortably at home. Furthermore, through the Volvo Cars smartphone app, it is possible to search for a public charging station, pay for charging, manage smart charging at home, program a new over-the-air software update, enter the car via keyless access. and perform many other functions.

The charging aspect deserves a separate mention, given that the new EX90 will be compatible with the Plug & Charge system: this means that, when it is available, just connect the car to a public charging station that supports this technology and charging will start automatically, including payment. The home energy management offering that the Swedish brand will soon be offering includes a two-way wall box and an energy management system that helps monitor and optimize home energy consumption. Bidirectional charging? Yes, because the new EX90 is the first car equipped with all the components necessary for this type of charging: we are talking about a technology that allows you to use the car battery as an additional energy source, for example to power the house, other devices. electric or another electric Volvo. The Swedish carmaker has already made it known that it intends to make bidirectional charging available in the future, starting with some selected markets, which have not yet been formalized.

There safety is one of the features that Volvo wanted to give higher priority: in this sense, the latest generation sensors, cameras, radars and lidars are connected to the car’s high-performance central processors, and rely on NVIDIA DRIVE platforms that they run Volvo’s in-house software to create a 360 ° view of the surrounding environment in real time. Among the many driving assistance systems implemented by Volvo, the one relating to the concentration of the gaze stands out: we are talking about a technology that understands when the driver is distracted, sleepy or inattentive, alerting him first with a slight signal and then more insistently. But that’s not all: should the driver fall asleep or feel bad while driving, the new electric SUV from the Swedish company is designed to stop safely and call for help. Volvo defines the new EX90 as a “extremely advanced computer on wheels“, Due to its high technological and connectivity standards.

We close with the motoring aspect. The all-wheel drive version with double engine, initially available, it is powered by a 111 kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors that together deliver 517 hp and 910 Nm of torque in the higher performance version. The driving range without exhaust gas emissions reaches i 600 kilometers in the WLTP cycle with a single recharge, which can be done from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes. Recall that the global production of the new EX90 will take place in the United States starting next year, and subsequently also in China.