The lawyers shield the accused with folders in the hearing room of the regional court in Frankfurt. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Between 2014 and 2021, a 35-year-old is said to have sexually abused children and young people. The district court in Frankfurt has now sentenced him to a long prison term.

Frankfurt/Main – The Frankfurt Regional Court sentenced a former youth football coach to twelve years and nine months in prison on Thursday for severe rape and sexual abuse of children and young people. In the judgment against the 35-year-old, the youth protection chamber also ordered subsequent preventive detention.

The court assumed a total of 69 individual cases. In the period between 2014 and 2021 there were a total of eleven people affected. The presiding judge was particularly “stunned” by the long period of the crime. There were rumours, “but nothing happened for a long time”. The court fell short of the prosecutor’s request of 14 years in terms of sentence.

Between the summer of 2019 and October 2021, the man worked as a youth coach for the third division soccer team SV Wehen Wiesbaden. According to the public prosecutor’s office, children and young people from the Hessian club were not affected. dpa