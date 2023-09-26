Home page politics

Jan Marsalek became known through the Wirecard scandal. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/dpa-tmn

The headlines surrounding former Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek don’t stop. Now there are indications that he worked for the Russian secret service.

London – Former Wirecard manager and fugitive from justice Jan Marsalek is suspected by British investigators of being part of a spy network for Russia. This emerges from a statement from the British public prosecutor’s office. The news magazine “Der Spiegel” had previously reported on the allegations.

Accordingly, Marsalek is said to have played a central role as a mediator between Moscow and a group of Bulgarians who have to stand trial in London as suspected Russian spies. An initial hearing on the matter was scheduled to take place at Westminster Crown Court in London.

Marsalek was formerly head of sales at the financial services provider Wirecard, has been in hiding for a long time and is believed to be in Russia. He is considered the main suspect in the Wirecard scandal.

Marsalek was responsible for business with so-called third-party partner companies – external payment service providers that processed or are said to have processed credit card payments on Wirecard’s behalf, primarily in Asia.

In the summer of 2020, the former DAX group collapsed because 1.9 billion euros of alleged proceeds from this third-party business could not be found. Marsalek then fled abroad when the collapse of the company became apparent. dpa