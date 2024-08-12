Peronist Alberto Fernández is accused by Fabiola Yañez of physical violence and harassment | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

In a written statement sent this Monday (12) to the Public Ministry of Argentina, through the country’s consulate in Madrid, former first lady Fabiola Yañez said that former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) forced her to have an abortion.

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, in the statement, part of the investigation in which Yañez accuses Fernández of physical violence and harassment, the former first lady said that she became pregnant in 2016, shortly after the two began living together in Buenos Aires.

According to the report, Fernández began to treat her with “contempt and rejection,” said he was “in a state of shock,” and stated that the relationship was too new for them to have children. Later, he allegedly became more explicit and gave direct orders: “You have to resolve it, you have to abort.”

According to Clarín, people close to Yañez said that Fernández instigated her to commit a crime, because abortion would only be legalized in Argentina in 2020. The former first lady’s lawyer, Mariana Gallego, said that the situation would also characterize “reproductive violence”.

Yañez and Fernández separated for a while after the episode, but later got back together. They had a son together when the Peronist was already president of Argentina: Francisco, now two years old.

Last week, Yañez decided to file a criminal complaint against the former president for physical violence and harassment. Photos published by the Argentine press showed the former first lady with marks of aggression.

The Argentine justice system prevented Fernández from leaving the country and from approaching Yañez, who lives in Madrid. The Peronist claims innocence.