A few days after Boris Becker’s imprisonment, his ex-wife Lilly Becker commented on what had happened. She also finds clear words about Becker’s ex-wives.

London – This news went around the world: Former tennis star Boris Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on April 29 in London. The reason: delay in bankruptcy. A London court declared Becker bankrupt in 2017, but he is said to have subsequently concealed parts of his assets, including six-figure transfers and property ownership. Now his ex-wife Lilly has also commented on the events.

Since 2018 are Boris Becker and Lilly are no longer a couple, but she still sticks by him – especially at this time. Just days after his incarceration, she spoke on British television with TV presenter Piers Morgan about Becker’s first days in prison and what her last words were to him. It is clear to her that she will always have her ex-husband’s back. “I’m here to show everyone that strong women have his back and are here not to speak for him but to protect him,” Lilly said.

Boris Becker in prison: Lilly Becker supports her ex-husband

According to Lilly, there is no bad blood with other women from Boris Becker, such as Barbara Becker and his current girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. “I think it’s something personal for all of us. We are a big family. We’re all sticking together now, his ex-wives, the kids and his current girlfriend Lilian. The first thing we all did was contact each other and talk,” she said on the British show. In an interview with the magazine Colorful she makes the connection clear again: “Lilian, Barbara and I, we are like a ring that we close around Boris to protect him. We will not allow anyone to speak badly of him.”

And although she has been separated from Boris since 2018, she still has feelings for him: “I still bear his last name – and I continue to do so with pride and dignity. I will always love Boris, unlike before, but some form of love is always there.”

Tennis legend Boris Becker arrested: Lilly Becker comments – “Everyone knows that he is ashamed”

Lilly is currently in a lot of contact with Becker’s new girlfriend Lilian. She also learned from her how Boris Becker’s first days in London’s Wandsworth prison went. “Lilian told me he was fine,” said the 45-year-old. However, it is also clear that “this is not a five-star hotel”. “Everyone knows he’s ashamed. Everyone knows that he is humiliated.” In order to be there for her ex-husband together, she plans to meet Lilian soon.

Ex-wife Lilly comments on the imprisonment of tennis legend Boris Becker. (Archive image) © Ursula Düren/dpa

In the British TV talk, Lilly Becker also reported on her last words to Boris before he was arrested: “I said to him, we’ll see each other next weekend if you want. Everything will be fine.” The prison sentence was a “heavy blow” for her, but also for her son Amadeus, the Dutch model said in an interview with Bunte. Together with the 12-year-old she wanted to visit Becker as soon as possible. As she reported, the 12-year-old can’t wait to see his father. (as)