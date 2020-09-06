The ex-wife of the author, creator of the novel “The Da Vinci Code” Dan Brown, Blythe sued him. Writes about this Every day Mail.

Based on the newspaper, Blythe Brown filed a lawsuit towards the ex-spouse in July, accusing him of quite a few infidelities throughout marriage, in addition to “secret looting” of their property. Based on her, the author spent their widespread cash on 4 mistresses. She clarified that Brown cheated on her over the previous six years of their 21-year marriage, together with with 29-year-old Dutch coach Judith Petersen, and in addition purchased her two horses, one in all which value £ 260,000 (greater than 26 million rubles ). It’s noteworthy that the courtroom sided with Brown’s ex-wife and ordered Petersen to reveal monetary data. Blythe additionally claims that the bestselling creator of Professor Langdon had affairs with a hairdresser, private coach and authorities official.

The author known as the fees towards him libel. Based on him, the trial “breaks his coronary heart” as a result of he respects Blythe, with whom he made “a beautiful couple” for a few years.

Earlier, Web customers criticized the choice of the American author and journalist Dan Brown to chop the novel “The Da Vinci Code” for the sake of youngsters. Penguin Random Home defined that the plot of the ebook will stay the identical, however the variety of pages will likely be decreased in an effort to appeal to younger readers.