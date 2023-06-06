Former White House doctor Jackson condemns Joe Biden’s lack of campaign events

Former White House doctor, Republican Congressman Ronnie Jackson said that “something is wrong” with the US president because he does not hold campaign events. He wrote about it on the social network Twitter.

The ex-doctor criticized Biden’s campaign and condemned the lack of campaign events. In his opinion, the country will not withstand “another [предвыборной] basement campaigns.

“Joe Biden is supposedly running for president, but he still hasn’t had a campaign event. Something is wrong with him,” he said.

The US presidential election will take place in November 2024. On April 25, Joe Biden announced that he intends to seek re-election to the highest government post. In a Twitter address, he called it his job to defend American democracy.

In turn, former US President Donald Trump announced his ability to win the next presidential election three times. He called Biden incompetent and ridiculed his physical abilities.