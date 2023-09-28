Former vocalist of the American pop group The Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts appeared in public in a revealing outfit. Publishes the corresponding pictures Daily Mail.

The 42-year-old celebrity attended singer Kylie Minogue’s concert in London wearing a lace jumpsuit, the sheer fabric of which showed off her underwear. She decided to cover the naked parts of her body with an oversized black jacket. At the same time, the performer chose high boots as shoes, and she wore gold earrings as accessories.

The posted frames show that Roberts let her hair down, while doing makeup in nude shades. She held a small bag in her hands, smiling at the photographers on the carpet.

