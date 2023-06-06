Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister



The Republican field continues to grow. Now ex-Vice President Mike Pence is also applying. He has long been loyal to Trump’s side.

Washington – Mike Pence stood loyally at the side of as vice president donald trump – That should change now. The republican wants to move into the White House in the US presidential election and submitted the necessary documents to the Federal Election Commission on Monday (June 6). He is officially another candidate for his party in the 2024 election.

Pence has not yet officially commented on his candidacy. An announcement is expected this Wednesday, on his 64th birthday. The ex-vice president had mentioned a candidacy for some time and publicly fueled speculation. According to polls on the Republican candidate field, Pence has so far come in third place, but a long way behind Trump and Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis.

Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States. (Archive image, January 2023). © IMAGO/Robin Jerstad/ ZUMA Wire

US election campaign for the White House: Ex-Vice Vice President Mike Pence also wants to become president

Whether and in what way former President Donald Trump will comment on Pence’s candidacy remains open. Pence was his deputy from 2017 to 2021 and was always a loyal companion. The two now have a tense relationship, not least because of the storming of the Capitol in 2021. At that time, rampaging Trump supporters chanted “hang Mike Pence”, among other things.

The background to the verbal attacks was that Mike Pence had refused at the time to stop Congress from certifying the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election in November 2020. Trump had demanded this after he had been spreading disproved allegations of electoral fraud for weeks. Pence attracted the hatred of many Trump supporters by refusing to do so.

Ex-Vice President Mike Pence wants to be president – strained relationship with Donald Trump

Pence has also been the target of angry attacks from Trump. “His reckless words put my family and everyone in the Capitol in danger that day,” Pence said of Trump in March. “And I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.” (nz/afp/dpa)