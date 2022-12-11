Sanctions have not properly affected Russia, and Europe has hurt itself by being deceived by expectations. This opinion was expressed on December 10 at a rally in Vienna by former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache.

He drew attention to the fact that the Europeans have experienced a lot in recent times.

“We are living through the sanctions that were adopted and deceived us that we can gain something by bringing Russia to its knees. This is absolutely not the case, ”Strache said.

According to him, there is no talk of bringing Russia to its knees now. He recalled that the country’s trade revenues have doubled this year – from $100 to $200 billion.

Thus, as Strache noted, Austria’s anti-Russian sanctions cause harm to itself.

On December 10, the inhabitants of Vienna went to a rally demanding that the local authorities reconsider the issue of anti-Russian sanctions on December 10. They also demanded that Austria remain neutral and strengthen measures against illegal migrants.

Some protesters carried posters with slogans: “Instead of sanctions – cheap electricity, fuel, food.”

December 5, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov said that the Russian economy was resistant to several waves of unilateral sanctions. He noted that inflation in Russia is now below the forecasts of Western experts. As a result, Russia’s GDP is expected to contract by just 2.9% by the end of 2022, rather than the 8-10% previously forecast.

Western countries have tightened anti-Russian sanctions in response to Moscow’s special operation to protect the Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. At the same time, the imposed restrictions hit the Western states themselves, where prices and inflation rose to record highs and the energy crisis worsened.

