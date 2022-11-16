Home page politics

Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Ohio. © Michael Conroy/AP/dpa

The midterm elections have added to the Republicans. You have to find yourself again. The focus is on the presidential elections in 2024 and a “special announcement”.

Palm Beach/Washington – Former US President Donald Trump wants to run again for the Republicans in the 2024 presidential election. Trump announced this during an appearance at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the state of Florida.

With increasing vehemence, Trump, who was US President from 2017 to 2021, had previously fueled speculation that he could run again. Shortly before the US midterm elections last week, he spoke of a “very big message” that he would soon spread.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. To this day, however, he refuses to admit defeat. He claims to have been deprived of victory by massive electoral fraud, but has never produced any evidence. In addition, Trump is involved in legal disputes on several fronts that could be dangerous for him.

In order to actually run as his party’s official candidate, Trump has to assert himself in internal party primaries. After his party’s poor performance in the US midterm elections, for which Trump is partly responsible, his starting position has deteriorated. In the United States, a person can serve two terms of office, whether consecutive or not. Trump would be 78 years old when elected in just over two years. dpa