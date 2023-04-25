Home page politics

After the arrest of Jack Teixeira, the FBI is now investigating an ex-soldier. She is said to have played a key role in spreading the leaked US documents.

Washington/Munich – The list of leaked US documents is long, and the mole has now been caught. The leakage of sensitive military information in the USA – including, among other things, assessments of the Ukraine war – triggered a huge fuss. In early April, classified information surfaced on social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram.

They have probably been around for a while on Discord, a messaging app. National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested. Heavily armed FBI officials identified the suspect. A 37-year-old should also play an important role in the spread of the leaks. She hid behind a hate channel against Ukraine.

US documents leaked: Donbass girl spread top secret information

The news network “Donbass Devushka” – translated Donbass girl – had presented the leaked US documents online. Explosive for the United States: behind the pro-Kremlin channel, which publishes false reports about the Ukraine war, among other things, is in fact not a woman from Donbass, but an ex-officer from the US state of Washington. The 37-year-old is called Sarah Bils, like that Wall Street Journal reported. The FBI is investigating her.

Bils, like Teixeira, had access to top secret information. She denied having leaked any documents. In November 2022, Bils left the military – according to his own statement because of post-traumatic stress disorder. “I recognize the seriousness of top secret material,” she told the US daily. According to the newspaper, however, the 37-year-old played “a key role in the dissemination” of the leaked documents.

Donbass girls: Pro-Kremlin network distributes leaked US documents

According to Bil’s statements, 15 people around the world are supposed to run “Donbass Devushka”. On April 5, 2023, the Telegram channel posted four of the leaked documents. According to the report, 65,000 followers of the channel had access to it. In the interview, Bils stated that the documents were posted by another administrator. She later deleted them.

Deleted or not: The US leaks revealed a lot of explosive information. So also about NATO special forces involved in the Ukraine war. (mbr)