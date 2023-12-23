The forced sending of Ukrainian citizens to the special operation zone and resistance to mobilization on the part of the population means that residents do not believe in the success of military operations. Former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter told the Gegenpol YouTube channel about this.

“Ukraine itself decides how to recruit people. I think you're seeing growing resistance to this. Violent mobilization means that people no longer believe in this conflict,” he shared in a conversation on December 22.

Ritter explained that the people of Ukraine do not want to obey the orders of their own country's Ministry of Defense because they do not want to defend the corrupt leadership of the state. In addition, according to the ex-intelligence officer, citizens understand that the Kiev regime is not stronger than the Russian side.

“How Kyiv will mobilize depends on them, but no matter who they mobilize, they will not believe in this fight, and therefore they will either die, be captured, or escape – this is the future of the Ukrainian army,” the expert said.

On December 21, the Tagesschau portal noted that Ukrainians who moved to Germany do not want to return to their homeland and then go to the front. One of the publication’s interlocutors emphasized that Ukrainians will become “just cannon fodder”; this will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in practice.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke at a press conference about the military’s proposal to call up another 500 thousand people. He did not confirm the exact figure, since there is no understanding in the country regarding the issue of military rotations and leaves for active military personnel.

Ukraine has been under martial law since February 2022. At the same time, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.