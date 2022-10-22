Russia has the energy and infrastructure to keep warm in winter, unlike Ukraine. This was announced on October 20 by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

“Russia has gas, heat, energy, electricity. Ukraine is acting from a position of weakness: they have nothing, they will freeze to death,” Ritter said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

He also stressed that Ukraine begged NATO to provide 100,000 sets of winter uniforms, because the country’s armed forces do not have them.

On October 21, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko said that the upcoming winter in Ukraine would be the most difficult in the history of the country’s independence. He noted that over the past week and a half, as a result of missile strikes from Russia, about 30% of the country’s power plants were destroyed and this percentage is constantly growing.

On October 20, Aleksey Arestovich, Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine could be left without electricity and heat for a long period. According to him, at the moment more than 1.8 thousand settlements are deprived of access to housing and communal services.

On the same day, a power saving regime was introduced in Ukraine due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.