Dhe former US Attorney General William Barr has denied his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump, any suitability for another term. At an event in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, Barr said when asked whether Trump was emotionally fit to move back into the White House: “If you believe in his policies (…) then he’s the last who could actually implement and achieve them. He doesn’t have the necessary discipline.” Barr criticized Trump for not having “the ability to think strategically and linearly” or to set priorities and get things done “in the system”.

“It’s a horror show (…) when he’s left to his own devices,” said the 72-year-old. One may want Trump’s policies, “but Trump will not deliver Trump policies – he will deliver chaos.”

So far, Trump is ahead in the polls

Trump announced last November that he wanted to run for the Republicans again in the 2024 presidential election. Among the possible Republican candidates, the 76-year-old has so far been ahead in polls.

Barr served as attorney general in the Trump administration from 2019 to late 2020. Shortly before the end of Trump’s term in office, the minister left office at the time – after differences with the president, who had been voted out at the time, about his campaign against the outcome of the election. To this day, Trump refuses to admit his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and claims, undeterred and without any evidence, that massive fraud robbed him of a victory.

Barr had already emerged as a harsh critic of his former boss in the past few months and charged the ex-president with statements before the committee of inquiry into the attack on the US Capitol. On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters violently stormed the seat of parliament in Washington.