Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

A destroyed portrait of Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin lies on the ground in Kherson after the city was retaken from Ukraine. © IMAGO/Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform



Is Vladimir Putin’s power threatened by the setbacks in the Ukraine war? Yes, says a former US ambassador after watching scenes on Russia’s state TV.

Moscow – Russia is in his Offensive war in Ukraine got on the defensive. Even after withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnipro River, Russia’s military is apparently preparing for further possible breakthroughs by the Ukrainian army. The Ministry of Defense in London reports that some defense positions are being expanded 60 kilometers behind the current front line. The setbacks are increasingly putting Vladimir Putin under pressure – especially since they often contradict war propaganda. The question arises: How secure is the Kremlin boss still in the saddle?

Especially after the partial mobilization, the mood in the country changed. A yardstick for this is the public reporting in Russia. After months in which the brutal war was praised in flowery terms, critical contributions that at least partially break with the propaganda are now increasing.

Russia’s ‘Elite in Panic’? Ex-US ambassador sees “good sign”

The former US Ambassador to Russia (2012 to 2014), Michael McFaul, is now pointing to such a thing. “That this can be said on national television is a good sign,” he wrote on Twitter, following a video clip from Russian state television. This spread rapidly on social media in the past week and has already been clicked on more than a million times (as of Friday, November 18th, 2022).

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

In the TV show, an expert talks about a possible nationalization of Western companies’ assets. The Kremlin had repeatedly threatened this since the beginning of the war. Has a variety of companies Russia already left and thus expressed that one was against the war of aggression. If Russia were to continue to nationalize its resources, further enormous economic damage would result, according to the expert. Russia would then completely lose many of the resources it needs. In the clip, the expert is increasingly angry.

He cites Russia’s Sapsan high-speed trains as an example. They would “stop tomorrow” citing those Newsweek from the clip. Background: The trains would be manufactured by Siemens, headquartered in Munich. If nationalized, Russia’s citizens would no longer have cars to drive or phones to use, it said. “What are we going to do?” asks the expert and then says: “Everything we have is western.”

Putin’s “regime collapses”: Russian TV show gives ex-US ambassador hope

The fact that these statements are broadcast on Russian state television is, for former US Ambassador Michael McFaul, in view of the Ukraine war now a “good sign”. He concludes directly: “The regime is collapsing. The elite is panicking.” He is referring to the video post by Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s former deputy interior minister and current advisor to the ministry.

Whether this is really the case remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the tone in the Russian media has changed in recent weeks and months.

And also threaten from the other side Wladimir Putin Possibly problems: The powerful siloviki and especially Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin are increasingly pursuing their own agendas in the Ukraine war. In addition, they no longer shy away from criticizing Putin’s system. However, the Kremlin boss can hardly sanction the siloviki, since he is dependent on their military units at the front. (rjs)