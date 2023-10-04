Five former Ubisoft staff members have been detained by police and questioned over allegations of sexual misconduct while employees of the company.

These ex-employees included the company’s now-disgraced chief creative officer Serge Hascoët, once the right-hand man to Ubisoft’s overall boss Yves Guillemot, as well as its former editorial boss Tommy François, French newspaper Liberation reported today.

The police action comes three years after claims of sexual misconduct involving the men came to light, as part of a wave of allegations that rocked Ubisoft in the summer of 2020. Both Hascoët and François departed the company shortly afterwards.



Libération’s report says the police action comes after it collected testimonies from 20 staff that described a “toxic culture” within Ubisoft’s editorial division, and allegations of “moral and sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

The article also mentions an alleged instance of sexual assault at a Ubisoft party, details of which were first reported in July 2020, in which it is claimed François tried to forcibly kiss a female employee.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for comment.