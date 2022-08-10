





A former Twitter employee was found guilty on Tuesday of spying on users of the social network for Saudi Arabia, which wanted to know the identity of critics of the regime and the royal family.

A jury in a San Francisco court found that Ahmad Abouammo sold anonymous users’ personal information to Riyadh for tens of thousands of dollars.

The man can be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison for acting for a foreign government, money laundering, fraud and forgery of documents. His sentence will be determined later.

“Evidence showed that, for money and while he was thinking of doing it covertly, the defendant sold his position” to a person close to Saudi Arabia’s royal family, Federal Prosecutor Colin Sampson told the jury last week after two weeks. of judgment.

Several NGOs regularly accuse the Saudi regime of spying on, kidnapping and torturing dissidents, which Riyadh denies.

Ahmad Abouammo was arrested in Seattle in November 2019 for an espionage case that began in 2014 and has yet another accused, Saudi Ali Alzabarah, also a former Twitter employee, who fled the US.

According to Abouammo’s lawyer, Angela Chuang, her client was tried in Alzabarah’s place. “It is evident that the defendants that the government was looking for are not here,” she declared.

Twitter told AFP it did not wish to comment on the verdict.








