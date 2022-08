How did you feel about this matter?

A popular jury in San Francisco (California, United States) on Tuesday found a former Twitter employee guilty of spying for the Saudi Arabian government between 2013 and 2015.

According to court documents, Ahmad Abouammo, 44, of Egyptian origin and US resident, was found guilty of acting as an agent of the Saudi country, money laundering, conspiracy to commit fraud and forgery of documents.

The accumulation of these four crimes can lead to a sentence of between 10 and 20 years in prison.

During his time on Twitter, Abouammo took private data from users critical of the Saudi regime — many of whom used pseudonyms to gain anonymity — and shared it with the Saudi government in exchange for cash.

In addition, it shared with the Saudi government information about the emails and phone numbers of government critics.

As an employee of the social network, Abouammo was responsible for closing deals with influential users in the Middle East and Africa.