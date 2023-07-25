Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

A former ally turned over documents that could put Trump in distress. ©Brian Cahn/Imago

Documents handed over by a former ally put Trump in distress. These could play Special Counsel Jack Smith in the cards.

Washington DC – Another setback for the former US Presidents: Apparently a former Trump supporter wants to come along Special Counsel Jack Smith cooperate. Former Police Commissioner Bernard Kerkie gave Smith thousands of documents allegedly containing theories about the attempted overthrow of the 2020 US election. “I have shared all of these documents, approximately 600MB, mostly PDFs, with the special counsel and look forward to discussing them in about two weeks,” Trump’s ex-attorney Timothy Parlatore told the CNN.

Ex-President Trump under pressure: Former ally debunks documents

Kerkie initially withheld the documents, according to them CNN and the Guardians however, on Monday (July 24) Special Counsel Smith handed it over. The material is intended to support the efforts of Trump and his team to find theories related to the alleged US 2020 election fraud.

Among other things, the documents contain targeted investigations into a senior employee of the Dominion Voting System, intended to discredit the employee. The Denver-based company Dominion Voting Systems was founded, among other things, by the Pro-Trump broadcaster Fox News linked to the alleged voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump and his team were apparently looking for clues about the alleged election fraud in 2020

Among the documents Kerik turned over is a 105-page post-election 2020 report compiled by Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani that contained baseless allegations of campaign fraud. Including witness testimonies and false accusations of overruling and illegal voting.

That includes communications between Giuliani-hired investigators — including Kerik — over the debunked report of alleged voter fraud in Antrim County, which has been repeatedly said to be fake. Despite this, Trump still leads the alleged voter fraud from Antrim County. Today, the incident is considered the main argument for Trump supporters that the election was “stolen”.

The documents also contain several versions of an alleged research that analyzed the Pennsylvania election and found a “clue” to fraud. Additionally, internal communications from Kerik indicate that Trump’s team attempted to seize an earlier Government Accountability Office report from the Department of Homeland Security to cover up what Trump said about election security during a February 2020 Oval Office meeting.

Investigations against Trump: Special Counsel Jack Smith could accuse ex-president

A few days ago, Special Counsel Smith Trump announced that he was “the target of a criminal investigation.” “The deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor at Joe Biden’s Justice Department, sent a letter (again it was Sunday night!) stating that I was a target of the Jan. 6 grand jury investigation and giving me a very short notice of four days to report to the Justice Department, which almost always means an arrest and indictment,” he was quoted as saying CNN from a post by the former US President.

Trump’s attorneys, including Todd Blanche, received loud CNN the letter from Smith’s team informing them Trump could face charges in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump had waysn alleged electoral fraud, the repeal of the constitution required.