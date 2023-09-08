Dhe former economic advisor and supporter of former US President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress by the federal court in Washington on Thursday. He had failed to comply with a subpoena from the House Committee of Inquiry into the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol and had not submitted requested documents.

The charges against Navarro had already been raised last year. Navarro made no secret of his role in the maneuvers to reverse the 2020 election results, even mentioning the former president’s support for these plans,” Bennie Thompson, chairman of the investigative committee, said at the time.

Navarro faces imprisonment and a fine

According to the report, Navarro also worked with Donald Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon to “delay congressional certification” and change the election result. Navarro faces a prison sentence of between 30 days and a year and a fine of up to $100,000 for each charge.

On January 6, Trump called on his supporters in an incendiary speech to march to the Capitol and fight “whatever the hell”. The right-wing populist also repeated his frequently refuted allegations that massive electoral fraud robbed him of a second term.







The storming of the Capitol with five dead caused horror worldwide and is considered a black day in the history of American democracy. In December 2022, the investigative committee released its final report on the attack on the Capitol.