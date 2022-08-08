Former TikTok moderators complained they were shown child porn during training

Former employees of TikTok content moderation company Teleperformance have revealed the inside of their job. In conversation with a magazine Forbes they complained that during their training they were required to watch pornographic material involving children.

An ex-moderator named Nasser said that he and several other people were sent to work on a special project: they had to train artificial intelligence to recognize prohibited content on TikTok. According to the man, he was shocked when, during the preparation for the project, he and the rest of the employees were shown uncensored child porn.

“I have a daughter. I don’t think it’s right when a bunch of people sit and watch this (pornographic photos and videos with minors – approx. “Tapes.ru”). I believe that the company should not use such materials for employee training,” Nasser said.

Another ex-Teleperformance employee named Whitney Turner confirmed that moderators were forced to watch explicit material with children. As the woman specified, she and other workers were given access to a spreadsheet containing hundreds of images of naked or sexually abused children. According to Forbes, hundreds of people could have had free access to this document.

“I thought, ‘This is someone’s son. This is someone’s daughter. And their parents don’t know that we have this photo, this video, this injury, this crime.’ If their parents knew about this, then I’m sure they would have destroyed TikTok, ”said Turner. She added that she complained about the company’s training methods to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Representatives of the service did not answer a question from Forbes about whether they were going to investigate the case.

Teleperformance President of Trust and Security Akash Pugalia (Akash Pugalia), commenting on the words of ex-employees, said that the company does not use pornographic materials with children for education. At the same time, he declined to answer questions about how many employees have access to such materials and how the company as a whole works with such content.

Earlier, Moroccan TikTok moderators complained about psychological stress and low pay. According to employees, they spend many hours watching videos that show scenes of animal abuse, as well as suicide.