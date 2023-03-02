We are talking about Emanuele D’Avanzo who wanted to send a very touching message to Maria De Filippi.

Messages of condolences and sympathy continue to arrive Maurice Costanzo disappeared last week. Many personalities from the entertainment world who have had contact with him in the past have wanted to remember him with very touching messages.

Even an ex face of Temptation Island wanted to dedicate a beautiful thought to Maria DeFilippi. Although Maria has never appeared in person, the summer program conducted by Filippo Bisciglia is produced by Charm, the production company headed by Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo. For this it is easy to imagine that De Filippi appeared behind the scenes to view the correct success of the program.

Whoever left a message to Maria was Emanuele D’Avanzothat with Alessandra DeAngelis he participated in the Canale 5 temptations reality show in the summer of 2015.

His message seems to represent the word of most of those who have passed through the De Filippi programs.

“I thought a lot about whether or not to publish this post but seeing you like this makes me very sorry for us you were very special both Ale and I will always be grateful to you because somehow you changed our lives! Even if for a short time you treated us like two children you always pampered and defended us from everyone and everything and if today we are married and became parents we owe it to you too. Thank you Maria from the bottom of my heart” – Emanuele’s words shared on the official Instagram profile.

He then concluded by writing: “I would like you to know that I would hug you like you did when I needed it and that in this moment of sad life you are living we are close to you”.

Emanuele and Alessandra managed to pass the test of love within the program and today they are officially husband and wife. But not only because after the wedding three beautiful children also arrived: Beatrice, Enea and Adria.