Mexico. A renowned actor and comedian who became famous on Televisa during his childhood and worked for this company for many years, is now triumphing with Marco Antonio Regil in a new program on Televisión Azteca.

This famous man now works with Marco Antonio Regil and we are talking about Carlos Espejel, who in his childhood became popular in the program ‘Chiquilladas’ with characters like ‘Carlinflas’ and ‘Chiquidrácula’. Carlos and Marco Antonio are the perfect dumbbell in ‘Escape Perfecto’.

Carlos Espejel and Marco Antonio Regil work together on the program ‘Escape Perfecto’. Instagram photo

It is the entertainment journalist Alex Kaffie reveals that Marco Antonio Regil would have asked Carlos Espejel to accompany him in the 80 episodes of ‘Perfect Escape’, He thinks he is a talented actor and feels comfortable working with him.

In addition, Espejel would be working on another project at Televisión Azteca, as it would contemplate a comedy bar and he could be the one in charge of producing the programs, Kaffie also makes it known.

In his childhood, Carlos Espejel also appeared in several Televisa soap operas, including ‘At the end of the rainbow’ and ‘My guests’, but his great opportunity came with the program ‘Alegrías de Melodía’ and then ‘Chiquilladas’.

In the biography of Espejel, a 51-year-old native of CDMX, it is noted that he has been a voice actor with characters like Sid in the movie ‘The Ice Age’ and has stood out in programs such as ‘Zero en conducta’, ‘ The Parody’, ‘Make me laugh and you’ll be a millionaire’ and ‘Macabrone Tales’.

Carlos Espejel. Instagram photo

We recommend you read: