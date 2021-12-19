Solange Paiva Vieira, former superintendent of the Private Insurance Superintendence (Susep), will assume the position of director of Infrastructure Credit at the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), replacing Petrônio Cançado.

The executive is considered close to the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Upon announcing her departure from SUSEP, in October, the ministry said, in a statement, that she had been “scheduled by the minister to assume the implementation of strategic programs of the economic agenda that will be carried out through the bank”.

Before the beginning of the government, at the end of 2018, she was even considered for the command of BNDES, but ended up being appointed to SUSEP.

The post Ex-Susep, Solange Vieira assumes a position at BNDES appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

