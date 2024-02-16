Mto use a somewhat outdated saying: Claus Lutterbeck had a tie. That means: He was pretty angry about what the photographer Manfred Klimek wrote about him in his article “My job is dead” published on welt.de.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

In the summer of 1986, it was said, the two of them spent weeks researching a story for “Stern” about exiled heroes of the Hungarian resistance against the Soviets in 1956, which was not published. Lutterbeck stayed in the most expensive hotel on the square in the Schwarzenberg Palais in Vienna and forced him to wear a tie if he wanted to attend an appointment.

No tie, no luxury hotel, no joint research

No tie, Lutterbeck said, as we reported: He didn't work with Manfred Klimek on a story for “Stern” in Vienna in 1986, but was a correspondent for Gruner + Jahr magazine in Paris at the time. His stories were also published. He doesn't care whether Klimek wears a tie; he doesn't wear one himself and doesn't even know the photographer. Consequently, he and Springer-Verlag should refrain from making such claims about him.

The 28th Civil Chamber of the Cologne Regional Court sees it the same way and has therefore issued an interim injunction prohibiting Springer from disseminating or repeating the aforementioned allegations of violation of personal rights (ref.: 28 O 20/24). According to the court, Claus Lutterbeck had credibly stated in an affidavit that he did not know Manfred Klimek at all. The photographer, in turn, swore the events he described, but at the same time admitted that it was 40 years ago and that it was also possible that “there was a mix-up.” The affidavit of a witness who said that Klimek had told her about his – supposed – collaboration with Lutterbeck does not break the matter, after all, the photographer could have been wrong back then.







Springer doesn't give in

And that, the judges wrote in the Springer publishing house, is not an opinion or a “description of very personal experiences” that cannot be attributed to “welt.de”. Manfred Klimek is named as the author of the article, the “self-interview” is just a stylistic device, there is no difference in the matter from a report or a commentary. The statements were “undoubtedly” damaging to our reputation.

So: tie down and open collar, you should think. The story that Manfred Klimek tells about his work also works without – incorrect – naming. But no, Springer apparently has to wear a tie. When asked whether they would object to the interim injunction, it said: “We stick to our well-known legal opinion and are currently examining further legal action against the decision.” Springer is still of the opinion that the claim is one fact is an opinion or personal matter of the author; Furthermore, the medium that prints the text does not have to take responsibility for this.

And Manfred Klimek doesn't seem to have understood the court decision either. He said he was “withdrawing from socio-political journalism in Germany after the verdict.” His “private recollection, which was proven in court with affidavits from other people, the telling of it and the dissemination of my recognized reality is not affected by this judgment. And so I will and may continue to remember Lutterbeck in Vienna.” Privately, he can remember as he pleases, but Springer is not allowed to spread this. “Recognized reality”? You could easily get a tie there.