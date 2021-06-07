People’s Artist of Russia, former soloist of the Mariinsky Theater Rimma Volkova died in an accident near St. Rimsky-Korsakov on Monday, June 7.

“It is with great sadness that we have to report that on Sunday evening, the teacher of the vocal department, People’s Artist of Russia Rimma Stepanovna Volkova, died in a terrible car accident,” the school said in the VKontakte social network.

As the TV channel specifies REN TV, the accident occurred on the Petrodvorets – Keikino highway.

Rimma Volkova was born on August 9, 1940 in Ashgabat. Leading soloist of the Mariinsky Theater from 1967 to 1993, over the years where she sang almost all the parts of the lyric and coloratura soprano in the theatre’s repertoire.

From 2000 until the end of her life she taught solo singing at the St. ON THE. Rimsky-Korsakov.