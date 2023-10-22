Ex-soldier doesn’t believe the ground offensive will be successful – “we won’t achieve anything again”

Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

In the Israel war, Jerusalem also wants to respond to the Hamas attack with a ground offensive. An ex-soldier doesn’t have high expectations.

Jerusalem – The ground offensive in the Gaza Strip is probably only a matter of time. Since the terrorist attack by Hamas militants two weeks ago, which was the most recent Israel war Jerusalem is preparing to invade the coastal region controlled by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has already presented a three-step plan and called on soldiers to be ready.

War in Israel: Gallant vows army to launch ground offensive

“Whoever sees Gaza from a distance now will see it from the inside. I promise you that,” the 64-year-old swore to the military. Here’s to the big counterattack. After Israel has so far responded with air strikes to the massacre that Hamas fighters carried out among civilians, in which 1,400 people are said to have fallen victim.

In view of the announced ground offensive, experts are worried about the hostages held in Gaza, including some Germans. Such an attack is likely to be bloody for both sides. Because Hamas has an extensive tunnel system in which the fighters can entrench themselves.

Waiting for the order to launch a ground offensive: Israel’s soldiers are supposed to render Hamas harmless. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



Ex-soldier on ground offensive: “We won’t achieve anything again – just like in 2014”

Benzi Sanders has already taken part in such an operation in the Gaza Strip. In 2014. In an interview with the Mirror the current Jerusalem Program Director of the non-governmental organization Extend describes his experiences (article behind a paywall). At that time, the troops “did not penetrate very deeply into the Gaza Strip. We killed a few Hamas fighters, but many managed to escape.”

Of a renewed ground offensiveHowever, the 32-year-old is expecting, above all, more suffering, which he firmly expects: “If Israel actually aims to conquer the entire Gaza Strip, there will be much stronger fighting. And many more civilian deaths.”

But Sanders goes even further and sees Israel as a lost cause: “What’s really bad about it: I think we won’t achieve anything again. Just as the 2014 war strengthened Hamas, this war will strengthen Hamas.”

Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinian organization could benefit from civilian casualties in Gaza

For days now, all over the world, in addition to recordings of anti-Semitic marches, there have also been images of people demonstrating who do not glorify the atrocities of Hamas, but who do join in with them the civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip show solidarity. The line for a ground offensive is all the thinner.

Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would also have to expect that Hamas would make civilian victims in Gaza a high-profile publicity event. In order to portray Israel in the conflict as the unscrupulous and reckless aggressor.