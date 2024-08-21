Home World

Press Split

The defendant confessed in court. © Silas Stein/dpa

A house full of explosives caused a large number of emergency services to be deployed in January. An ex-soldier did not want to give up his parents’ house and barricaded himself in. The verdict has now been passed.

Villingen-Schwenningen – An ex-soldier has been sentenced to a one-year suspended prison sentence for barricading himself in his house with weapons and explosives in January. The district court in Villingen-Schwenningen found the 63-year-old guilty of resisting law enforcement officers in a particularly serious case and of threatening the public peace.

It is unclear whether a verdict will be reached on Wednesday. (Archive photo) © Silas Stein/dpa

The man is to pay 10,000 euros to the state treasury and perform 100 hours of community service. Psychiatric therapy was also ordered. The probation period was set at three years, during which time the 63-year-old must not commit any offense. The defendant had previously confessed.

According to the court, the sports shooter had barricaded himself in Unterkirnach in the southern Black Forest for hours because of an eviction and had made threats. The public prosecutor’s office assumes that he wanted to destroy the house, which was no longer his property, and take his own life in the process. Neighbors were brought to safety and heavily armed special operations units (SEK) were also deployed.

“Countless” weapons

According to an official who testified as a witness, “countless” weapons, explosive devices and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found in the house. According to investigators, ignition devices were attached to the floor and door frames to ignite gasoline if unauthorized persons entered. He allowed himself to be arrested without resistance after more than ten hours. At the trial, the military specialist showed understanding. He said he had had enough of the world and had messed up.

Court follows prosecution and defense

The public prosecutor had demanded a suspended sentence of one year with therapy as a condition, as did the defense. The prosecution dropped some of the original charges because things had not gone to the extreme and the defendant had surrendered. The court followed suit, but increased the sentence with additional conditions because of the scale of the operation. The verdict is not yet final. dpa